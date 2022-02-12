Collective Market Cap Tops $90,844.36 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Collective has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Collective has a total market cap of $90,844.36 and $215.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Collective alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00038076 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00104215 BTC.

About Collective

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CO2USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.