Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the January 15th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on NRDBY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($13.22) to €10.30 ($11.84) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($14.37) to €12.60 ($14.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.72.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 78,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,380. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.13. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

