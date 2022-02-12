First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FDTS stock remained flat at $$44.03 during trading hours on Friday. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $51.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
