First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FDTS stock remained flat at $$44.03 during trading hours on Friday. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $51.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67.

Get First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDTS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.