Man Group plc Purchases 1,671,009 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Man Group plc grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 297.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671,009 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 0.6% of Man Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Man Group plc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $179,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,619,000 after purchasing an additional 216,415 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EOG Resources by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $456,637,000 after purchasing an additional 527,387 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $381,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $116.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.82.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

