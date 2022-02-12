Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,675,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,150 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $270,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $441.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

