$3.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.80. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $15.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $16.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $21.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.55 to $22.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

TDG traded down $10.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $638.33. 336,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,084. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $623.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.38. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03.

In other news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $464,407,000. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $63,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

