Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.46 to $1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimco Realty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.460-$1.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,907,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,153. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.07.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.