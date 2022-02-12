Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Reaches $25.30 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001032 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $25.30 million and $56,177.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,861.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.27 or 0.06929855 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00296569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.07 or 0.00765413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013875 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00075339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.27 or 0.00406595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.95 or 0.00221520 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,102,202 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

