Decentralized Machine Learning Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,040.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $182,045.30 and $2,040.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00038076 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00104215 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DMLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.