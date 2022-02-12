Raydium (RAY) Tops One Day Volume of $42.07 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Raydium has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $305.21 million and approximately $42.07 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.66 or 0.00008519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00044838 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.43 or 0.06858632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,805.81 or 0.99869027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00047528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,426,826 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

