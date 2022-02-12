Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.950-$10.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 201,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,995. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average is $83.13.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.6665 per share. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

