Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Rolf A. Classon purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,296,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,154,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,186,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 178,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,836 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.51. 996,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

