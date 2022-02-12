Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SON shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

