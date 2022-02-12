Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Announce $3.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $3.86. CF Industries posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 752.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $14.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,066 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,252. CF Industries has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.