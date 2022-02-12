Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.25-$21.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.05-$15.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.68 billion.Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.250-$21.250 EPS.

LH traded down $5.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $230.89 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.40.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

