Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 586,582 shares of company stock worth $75,879,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

NYSE:CVX opened at $138.81 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.35 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

