Axe (AXE) Hits Market Cap of $66,371.31

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Axe has a market cap of $66,371.31 and approximately $29,910.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.83 or 0.00304636 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

