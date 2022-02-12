Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1,568.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000.

Shares of KBWP stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.53. 1,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,718. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $68.77 and a 12-month high of $83.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.90.

