Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the January 15th total of 249,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grove during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grove during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grove in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Grove by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 189,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grove stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 28,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,679. Grove has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00.

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

