Analysts Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce earnings per share of $3.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.15 and the lowest is $3.00. Mohawk Industries reported earnings per share of $3.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.78 to $16.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $17.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $18.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $7.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.17. 1,068,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.60 and its 200-day moving average is $180.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $143.25 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

