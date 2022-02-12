Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70 to $4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr or $1.360 billion to $1.387 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $24.89 on Friday, reaching $441.74. 1,276,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,845. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $436.24 and a one year high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zebra Technologies stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

