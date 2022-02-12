Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will report sales of $75.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.40 million and the lowest is $73.30 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year sales of $237.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $240.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $378.35 million, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $404.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

NYSE CHPT traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. 12,459,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,301,647. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

