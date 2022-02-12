$6.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report $6.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.89 billion and the highest is $6.35 billion. Amgen reported sales of $5.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.98 billion to $26.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.06 billion to $28.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.20. 3,557,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,512. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.