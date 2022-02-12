Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.94 Billion

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report sales of $15.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $16.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $66.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.99 billion to $66.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $67.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.80 billion to $68.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 178.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 200.1% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $10.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.19. 3,272,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $398.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.