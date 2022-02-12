Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.94 Billion

Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report sales of $15.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $16.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $66.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.99 billion to $66.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $67.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.80 billion to $68.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 178.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 200.1% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $10.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.19. 3,272,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $398.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.