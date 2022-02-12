$122.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce $122.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $122.40 million. Cactus posted sales of $68.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $431.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.50 million to $433.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $611.74 million, with estimates ranging from $593.13 million to $625.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.
Shares of WHD traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.
Cactus Company Profile
Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cactus (WHD)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.