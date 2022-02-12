$122.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce $122.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $122.40 million. Cactus posted sales of $68.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $431.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.50 million to $433.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $611.74 million, with estimates ranging from $593.13 million to $625.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHD traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.