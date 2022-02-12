Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.510 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Citigroup upped their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.15.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.40. 6,460,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $5,596,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock worth $225,520,716. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

