Zacks: Brokerages Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to post $4.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.46 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $17.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.17 billion to $19.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $7.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $181.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.45.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

