Gala Market Capitalization Achieves $2.21 Billion (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000741 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and approximately $1.23 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00037942 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00104230 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.