Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Up 268.9% in January

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 567,700 shares, a growth of 268.9% from the January 15th total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NAD stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $14.06. 773,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,994. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

