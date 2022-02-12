Short Interest in Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Expands By 285.7%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ODYY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 40,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. Odyssey Group International has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

About Odyssey Group International

Odyssey Group International, Inc is a medical device technology and asset acquisition company. It engages in the development and acquisition of medical devices and health related technologies. The firm also owns technology and the marketing and distribution rights to CardioMap, which is intended to be an advanced technology for early non-invasive testing for heart disease.

