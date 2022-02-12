Short Interest in Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Expands By 285.7%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ODYY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 40,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. Odyssey Group International has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.59.
About Odyssey Group International
