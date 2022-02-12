Susquehanna Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $50.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a positive rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.04. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,062 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.