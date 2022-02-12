Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $6.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $209.15 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $195.92 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.12 and its 200 day moving average is $222.90.
