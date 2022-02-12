Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to post sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $2.40 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $10.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

AAP stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.94. 1,001,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.36. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.