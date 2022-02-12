Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.45 to $9.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion to $8.50, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.450-$9.670 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.69.

GPN stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,448. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.28.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

