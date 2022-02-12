Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Brokerages expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report $2.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $11.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $243.80 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 61.29%.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,493,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

