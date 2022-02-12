ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.03 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $21,117.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.41 or 0.06838052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,647.79 or 0.99721798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00047591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00049570 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006388 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

