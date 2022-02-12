TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0408 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded up 14% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $900,424.16 and $73,437.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,526.05 or 0.99437134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00065151 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021290 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002396 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00019664 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.76 or 0.00368874 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

