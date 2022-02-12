California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $89,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in KLA by 13.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,079,000 after buying an additional 96,912 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 5.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in KLA by 69.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $369.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.93.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

