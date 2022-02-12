California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,330,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 90,656 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $122,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

