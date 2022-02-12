Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 685 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 34.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100,310 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 54.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,319 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 17.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $447.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.19. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.40 and a 52-week high of $472.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

