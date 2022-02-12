Man Group plc Has $99.06 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,246 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,101 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $99,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.74.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 164,421 shares of company stock valued at $40,659,957 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $207.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.86, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.21 and a 200-day moving average of $261.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.