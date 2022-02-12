Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Grows By 581.5%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, an increase of 581.5% from the January 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,107. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares during the period. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

