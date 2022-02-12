Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Grows By 581.5%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, an increase of 581.5% from the January 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,107. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
