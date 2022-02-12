Luminus Management LLC Takes $44.50 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,175,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,501,000. EQT accounts for approximately 9.4% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in EQT by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,345,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,136,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

EQT declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

