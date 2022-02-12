First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the January 15th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ FNK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,180. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNK. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $47,965,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 143,514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 132,872 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $6,083,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.