First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the January 15th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ FNK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,180. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
