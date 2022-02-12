Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 123,508 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $16,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cognex by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,284,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cognex by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,315,000 after buying an additional 455,508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,444,000 after buying an additional 383,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,102,000 after buying an additional 343,364 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.45. 926,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

