Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,292 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 198,270 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $308,851,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $135.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,909,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,942,476. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.64. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $375.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.45.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.