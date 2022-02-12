Arqma Hits Market Capitalization of $546,259.83 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $546,259.83 and approximately $1,219.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,672.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.60 or 0.06874686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00294339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.02 or 0.00766343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013887 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00075533 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.00405968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00222216 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,353,452 coins and its circulating supply is 12,308,909 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

