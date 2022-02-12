$65.44 Million in Sales Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will report $65.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.48 million and the lowest is $65.40 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $52.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $281.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $285.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $314.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of TSC stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.17. 176,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,343. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

