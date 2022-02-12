Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to announce sales of $32.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $30.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $117.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.70 million to $118.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $128.05 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $128.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 145,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,460. The company has a market capitalization of $231.40 million, a P/E ratio of -113.40 and a beta of 1.80. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

