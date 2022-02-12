Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to announce sales of $32.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $30.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $117.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.70 million to $118.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $128.05 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $128.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harvard Bioscience.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.