Clearline Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 239,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of Cyxtera Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYXT. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,955,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYXT stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cyxtera Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

CYXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

